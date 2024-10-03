JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 264 ($3.53) and last traded at GBX 256 ($3.42), with a volume of 956965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240.50 ($3.22).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 2.73 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -956.52%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of £212.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 197.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.48.

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

