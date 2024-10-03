Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading 1.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $425.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $389.07 and last traded at $387.59. 215,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,271,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $381.85.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.81.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,157 shares of company stock worth $19,291,193. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. FCG Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 33.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.50 and its 200-day moving average is $322.59. The company has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

