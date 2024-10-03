BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $774.00 to $864.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as high as $955.01 and last traded at $954.75, with a volume of 114157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $934.02.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.60.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,990,052,000 after buying an additional 292,017 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,630,127,000 after buying an additional 435,358 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,052,000 after buying an additional 47,128 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,665,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,310,762,000 after buying an additional 46,728 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,197,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $942,640,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $885.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $824.58.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

