Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marcus traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 216025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MCS. StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 83.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 294,593 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 71.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 183,909 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 35.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 60,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Marcus by 21.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $517.37 million, a P/E ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

