FY2025 EPS Estimates for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Cut by Analyst

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of UMH Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UMH Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH Properties stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -128.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after buying an additional 629,427 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 57,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.3% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $52,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -573.30%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

