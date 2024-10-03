Financial Comparison: Energy Fuels (UUUU) versus The Competition

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Energy Fuels to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -27.23% -6.56% -6.24% Energy Fuels Competitors 2.78% 24.52% 4.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Energy Fuels and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50 Energy Fuels Competitors 249 1135 1523 17 2.45

Risk and Volatility

Energy Fuels currently has a consensus target price of $8.58, suggesting a potential upside of 45.60%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 21.67%. Given Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than its peers.

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels’ peers have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Fuels and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $45.60 million $99.86 million -84.21 Energy Fuels Competitors $2.32 billion $273.83 million 3.89

Energy Fuels’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Energy Fuels peers beat Energy Fuels on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

