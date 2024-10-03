Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Nick Roberts Purchases 112 Shares

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) insider Nick Roberts purchased 112 shares of Diaceutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($200.75).

Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Nick Roberts acquired 113 shares of Diaceutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £151.42 ($202.54).

Diaceutics Price Performance

LON DXRX opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of £112.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,433.33 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.31. Diaceutics PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 82 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 136 ($1.82).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.14) price target on shares of Diaceutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Diaceutics Company Profile

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

