Insider Selling: Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Sells 27,811 Shares of Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 27,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.19), for a total value of £3,893.54 ($5,208.05).

Petrofac Trading Down 3.5 %

LON:PFC opened at GBX 13.85 ($0.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.31 million, a PE ratio of -18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.40. Petrofac Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.28 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76.20 ($1.02).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

