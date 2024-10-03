Insider Selling: Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Sells 27,811 Shares of Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 27,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.19), for a total value of £3,893.54 ($5,208.05).
Petrofac Trading Down 3.5 %
LON:PFC opened at GBX 13.85 ($0.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.31 million, a PE ratio of -18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.40. Petrofac Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.28 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76.20 ($1.02).
Petrofac Company Profile
