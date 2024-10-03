Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Sells £22,545.64 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Chris Birch sold 11,804 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.55), for a total transaction of £22,545.64 ($30,157.36).

Harworth Group Trading Down 1.8 %

HWG opened at GBX 190 ($2.54) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 153.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. Harworth Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 95.40 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 195 ($2.61). The firm has a market cap of £614.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,266.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Harworth Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

