Analysts Offer Predictions for Valero Energy Co.’s Q3 2026 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a report issued on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $11.91 EPS.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.21.

VLO opened at $135.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.12. Valero Energy has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

