Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Solar in a research note issued on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Glj Research upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.99%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

