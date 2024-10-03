Brokers Set Expectations for Rogers Communications Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $3.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $48.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 185.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,279,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,865,000 after purchasing an additional 131,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,544,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,895,000 after buying an additional 660,486 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,707,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $594,848,000 after buying an additional 1,177,264 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,206,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

