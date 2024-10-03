CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 152,878 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,625,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 837.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 210,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 187,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

