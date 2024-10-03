Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) & Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 2 3 0 2.60 Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coeur Mining and Paradigm Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Coeur Mining presently has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 11.35%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -8.33% -4.59% -2.25% Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coeur Mining and Paradigm Oil and Gas”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $891.76 million 3.15 -$103.61 million ($0.31) -22.69 Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paradigm Oil and Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coeur Mining.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

