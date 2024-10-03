SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Jonathan Davies Sells 33,392 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies sold 33,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.13), for a total transaction of £53,093.28 ($71,018.30).
Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Jonathan Davies acquired 78 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £125.58 ($167.98).
- On Monday, July 8th, Jonathan Davies acquired 78 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £124.80 ($166.93).
SSP Group Stock Performance
LON:SSPG opened at GBX 157.20 ($2.10) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 179.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15,720.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27. SSP Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 142.20 ($1.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 243.20 ($3.25).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSP Group
About SSP Group
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SSP Group
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.