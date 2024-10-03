SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Jonathan Davies Sells 33,392 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies sold 33,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.13), for a total transaction of £53,093.28 ($71,018.30).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Jonathan Davies acquired 78 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £125.58 ($167.98).

On Monday, July 8th, Jonathan Davies acquired 78 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £124.80 ($166.93).

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 157.20 ($2.10) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 179.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15,720.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27. SSP Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 142.20 ($1.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 243.20 ($3.25).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSPG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.08) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 296.25 ($3.96).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

