T-Mobile US, Inc. to Post Q3 2026 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $9.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2026 earnings at $12.02 EPS.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.36.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $208.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $135.82 and a fifty-two week high of $208.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.89%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at $81,354,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,627,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.8% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 12,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 36,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,095,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 105,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

