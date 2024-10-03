NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Yasmin Jetha Purchases 842 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Yasmin Jetha acquired 842 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £2,896.48 ($3,874.37).

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 334.10 ($4.47) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 168 ($2.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 372.70 ($4.99). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 340.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 315.37.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 3,829.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.55) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.95) to GBX 420 ($5.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 347.50 ($4.65).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

