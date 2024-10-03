NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Yasmin Jetha Purchases 842 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Yasmin Jetha acquired 842 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £2,896.48 ($3,874.37).
NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 334.10 ($4.47) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 168 ($2.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 372.70 ($4.99). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 340.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 315.37.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 3,829.79%.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
