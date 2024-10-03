Contrasting Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI)

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -97.30% -48.13% Precision Optics -5.93% -12.10% -6.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivani Medical and Precision Optics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$25.65 million ($0.50) -2.30 Precision Optics $15.68 million 0.00 -$930,000.00 ($0.06) N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Optics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

6.8% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vivani Medical and Precision Optics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Vivani Medical has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

