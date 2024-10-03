Zacks Research Comments on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.92. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $21.72 per share.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $612.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $609.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $234.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after buying an additional 1,231,059 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $705,636,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,692,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $898,175,000 after purchasing an additional 697,383 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,481,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,372,157,000 after purchasing an additional 604,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,989,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,240,824,000 after acquiring an additional 517,137 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,548,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

