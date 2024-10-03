Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Luisa Wright Buys 2,452 Shares of Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Luisa Wright acquired 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,139 ($15.24) per share, for a total transaction of £27,928.28 ($37,357.25).
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,142 ($15.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,543.24, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. Dunelm Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 959 ($12.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,279 ($17.11). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,212.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,122.
Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 27.50 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,945.95%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
