Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Luisa Wright Buys 2,452 Shares of Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Luisa Wright acquired 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,139 ($15.24) per share, for a total transaction of £27,928.28 ($37,357.25).

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,142 ($15.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,543.24, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. Dunelm Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 959 ($12.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,279 ($17.11). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,212.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,122.

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 27.50 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,945.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 ($15.25) to GBX 1,170 ($15.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.72) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.18) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.86) to GBX 1,470 ($19.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,220.83 ($16.33).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

