Q1 2026 Earnings Forecast for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Issued By Zacks Research

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

HealthEquity Stock Down 1.5 %

HQY stock opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 114.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,952.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

