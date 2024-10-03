Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Insider William Hemmings Purchases 7,250 Shares of Stock

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) insider William Hemmings purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £25,012.50 ($33,457.06).
Worldwide Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of LON WWH opened at GBX 347 ($4.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,310.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 359.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 350.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Worldwide Healthcare has a 52-week low of GBX 286 ($3.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 372.50 ($4.98).
