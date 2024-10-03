Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Insider William Hemmings Purchases 7,250 Shares of Stock

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) insider William Hemmings purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £25,012.50 ($33,457.06).

Worldwide Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON WWH opened at GBX 347 ($4.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,310.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 359.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 350.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Worldwide Healthcare has a 52-week low of GBX 286 ($3.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 372.50 ($4.98).

Get Worldwide Healthcare alerts:

About Worldwide Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.