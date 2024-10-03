Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Insider Brian Raven Buys 830,000 Shares

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) insider Brian Raven purchased 830,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £33,200 ($44,408.77).
Tavistock Investments Price Performance
LON:TAVI opened at GBX 3.52 ($0.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. Tavistock Investments Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.73 million, a PE ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.02.
Tavistock Investments Company Profile
