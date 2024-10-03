Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Head-To-Head Survey

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) and Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Evaxion Biotech A/S and Regen BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Regen BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evaxion Biotech A/S currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 269.13%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than Regen BioPharma.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion Biotech A/S $278,000.00 58.00 -$22.12 million ($4.33) -0.69 Regen BioPharma N/A N/A N/A -0.01 -19.18

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and Regen BioPharma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Regen BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evaxion Biotech A/S. Regen BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evaxion Biotech A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and Regen BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -108.14% Regen BioPharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Evaxion Biotech A/S beats Regen BioPharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include some vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage, which includes EVX-B1 for the prevention of S. aureus-induced skin and soft tissue infections in patients undergoing elective abdominal hernia surgery; EVX-B2 to target diseases caused by N. gonorrhoeae; EVX-B3 for eliciting strong humoral antibody and cellular immune response to the bacterial pathogen; and EVX-V1, viral vaccine product candidate for targeting Cytomegalovirus. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Horsholm, Denmark.

About Regen BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Regen BioPharma, Inc. focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular therapeutic product of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in La Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.