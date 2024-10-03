Comparing 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) & Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and 3D Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $317.40 million 0.78 $7.60 million $0.06 155.67 3D Systems $488.07 million 0.77 -$363.17 million ($2.84) -0.99

Inspired Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 3D Systems. 3D Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspired Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 1 3 0 2.75 3D Systems 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inspired Entertainment and 3D Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.31%. 3D Systems has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.04%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -0.09% -6.47% 1.53% 3D Systems -78.14% -15.29% -7.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of 3D Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3D Systems has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats 3D Systems on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspired Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games, including greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, cycling, cricket, speedway, golf, and dart, and other horse racing games under the V-Play Soccer, V-Play Women's Soccer, V-Play Football, V-Play Basketball, V-Play Baseball, and V-Play NFLA names. The Interactive segment provides a range of random number generated casino content from feature-rich bonus games to European-style casino free spins and table games. The Leisure segment supplies gaming terminals and amusement machines in pubs, bingo halls, and adult gaming centers, as well as family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and other entertainment venues. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About 3D Systems

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and biocompatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, simulation, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection and manufacturing workflows under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, print simulation, and print queue management; and Bioprint Pro, a software solution that allows researchers to design and bioprint repeatable experiments. Additionally, the company provides maintenance and training services; manufacturing services; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable goods, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer goods, energy, biotechnology, and other industries through direct sales force, channel partners, and appointed distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.