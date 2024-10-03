KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) versus Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Head to Head Analysis

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Free Report) and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. $2.02 billion 1.79 $340.19 million N/A N/A KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $3.89 billion 0.80 -$46.14 million N/A N/A

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. N/A N/A N/A KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 1.18% 2.87% 1.06%

Summary

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft beats Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions. The company is also involved in the lease transactions centered on finance leases. In addition, it offers corporate and financial management advisory, and bill collection services; computer system development and operation, fee-based job placement, and general administration services. Further, the company engages in the guarantee of housing loans and consumer loans, etc.; purchase of monetary receivables; appraisal of real estate for loan collateral; operation of centers for loans, remittance, and bill collection; and making, printing, and binding of various documents. Additionally, it offers credit cards services; public-offering assistance support services for corporate rehabilitation; part-time employee management services; and finance and securities-related services. As of July 1, 2022, the company operated through a network of head office and 177 branches, and 25 sub-branches in Japan; 1 branch in New York and a representative office in Silicon Valley; and 2 branches in Hong Kong and Singapore, and 1 representative office in Shanghai. The company was formerly known as The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Shizuoka, Japan.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things. It also offers automated guided vehicles and other automation components to production cells, turnkey systems, and networked production with the aid of cloud-based IT tools; individual system components, tools and fixtures, and automated production cells; and robot-based and modular manufacturing cells, as well as support services. In addition, the company offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers; and warehouse management systems and healthcare systems. It serves customers in the automotive, electronics, e-commerce/retail, consumer goods, metal and plastic, healthcare, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Midea Electric Netherlands (I) B.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.