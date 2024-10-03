Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) PT at C$33.77

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.77.

Several research firms have commented on ERO. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.72 and a 1-year high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.03. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -115.88, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$160.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.50 million. Ero Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 4.742681 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

