Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

KTOS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $27,194.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,297.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $27,194.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,297.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 12,396 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,275.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,264 shares in the company, valued at $21,366,350.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 70,210 shares of company stock worth $1,548,662 in the last three months. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 165,356 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 627.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,164,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,824,000 after purchasing an additional 229,472 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 316,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $25.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

