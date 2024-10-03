Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Target Price at $55.58

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Docebo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $42.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 193.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Docebo has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $56.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Docebo had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $53.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 3.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 60.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

