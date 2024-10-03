Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $26.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adient from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the first quarter worth about $2,710,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 83,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 65,055 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,495,000 after buying an additional 229,963 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $22.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

