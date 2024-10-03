Brokerages Set Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target at $11.92

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLMN. Barclays upped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,032.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,622,000 after buying an additional 1,421,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 156,449 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,717,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,455,000 after purchasing an additional 110,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,920,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,629,000 after purchasing an additional 202,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.