Analysts Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Target Price at C$15.88

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total value of C$67,267.98. 20.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$11.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.61. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$9.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$323.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$312.00 million. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 28.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.0234302 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

