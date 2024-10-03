EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $42.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.29.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get EQT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. EQT has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in EQT by 22.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after buying an additional 11,993,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,885,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,802 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,387,000. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,452,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in EQT by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,834,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,178,000 after purchasing an additional 966,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Free Report

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.