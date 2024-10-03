Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Price Up 0.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $319.00 to $327.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Eaton traded as high as $329.31 and last traded at $328.26. Approximately 238,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,166,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.58.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.88.

In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 302.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.34. The firm has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

