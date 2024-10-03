Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $88.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Voya Financial traded as high as $79.74 and last traded at $79.09, with a volume of 23818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.51.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.57%.
Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.
