Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Down 1% Following Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $164.88 and last traded at $165.34. Approximately 4,592,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 27,407,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.99.

Specifically, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,743,153.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $2,780,226.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,280,514.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.