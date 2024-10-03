Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading 8.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTAGet Free Report) traded up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Establishment Labs traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.99. 249,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 372,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Establishment Labs

In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $163,990.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,491,504.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $1,568,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 32,968.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 96,928 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $21,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 220.67% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Establishment Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

