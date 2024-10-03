JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 0.4% on Analyst Upgrade

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $221.00 to $234.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded as high as $208.95 and last traded at $207.88. Approximately 1,503,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,128,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.04.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.88. The firm has a market cap of $595.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
