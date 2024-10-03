Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after BNP Paribas downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $13.44, but opened at $12.88. BNP Paribas now has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 1,053,289 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MBLY. Daiwa America lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 1,019.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

