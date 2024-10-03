Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 0.6% After Analyst Downgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $119.00 to $110.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Boeing traded as low as $152.88 and last traded at $153.28. Approximately 1,186,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,025,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.22.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.
Institutional Trading of Boeing
Boeing Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 1.57.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.
About Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.