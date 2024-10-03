CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $520.00 to $555.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CACI International traded as high as $507.34 and last traded at $507.34, with a volume of 2603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $505.62.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.60.

In other news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at $42,319,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CACI International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in CACI International by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in CACI International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.30 EPS. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

