GigCapital4, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on October 8th (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

GigCapital4’s (OTCMKTS:GIGGU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, October 8th. GigCapital4 had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GIGGU stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. GigCapital4 has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

About GigCapital4

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

