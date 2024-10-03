Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Clover Health Investments Call Options (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 42,280 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 106% compared to the typical volume of 20,478 call options.
Clover Health Investments Stock Performance
Clover Health Investments stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.13. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
