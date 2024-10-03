RLX Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 59,159 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 26,548% compared to the typical daily volume of 222 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 7,420.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,729,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,663 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RLX Technology by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.91. RLX Technology has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 2.48%.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

