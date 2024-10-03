Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Daren John Morris Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris sold 55,000 shares of Big Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.66), for a total value of £68,200 ($91,225.25).
Big Technologies Stock Performance
LON:BIG opened at GBX 115 ($1.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £339.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2,875.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.57. Big Technologies PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 215 ($2.88).
About Big Technologies
