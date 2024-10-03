Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Daren John Morris Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris sold 55,000 shares of Big Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.66), for a total value of £68,200 ($91,225.25).

LON:BIG opened at GBX 115 ($1.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £339.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2,875.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.57. Big Technologies PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 215 ($2.88).

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

