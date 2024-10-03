Traders Buy High Volume of Caesars Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,595 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 20% compared to the average volume of 17,222 call options.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CZR

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.