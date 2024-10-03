Traders Purchase Large Volume of Joby Aviation Call Options (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 63,800 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 966% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,987 call options.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 27.9 %

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $32,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,036.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,674,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,470,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $32,113.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,036.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,831 shares of company stock worth $2,468,020. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,012 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 68.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,441,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,652,000 after buying an additional 1,807,054 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at $15,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 435,069 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 616,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

JOBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

