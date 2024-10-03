FY2024 EPS Estimates for Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Reduced by Raymond James

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

BDI stock opened at C$9.40 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of C$5.94 and a 12 month high of C$10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.79. The stock has a market cap of C$563.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of C$95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.70 million.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Edward John Redmond sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$784,000.00. In other news, Director Steve Stein sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total value of C$41,246.00. Also, Senior Officer Edward John Redmond sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$784,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

