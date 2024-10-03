National Bank Financial Weighs in on Spin Master Corp.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). Spin Master had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of C$563.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$583.31 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Spin Master and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.63.

TSE TOY opened at C$30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$27.52 and a 52 week high of C$37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total transaction of C$62,187.19. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 2,000 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.27, for a total value of C$66,532.60. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total value of C$62,187.19. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,498 shares of company stock worth $1,063,920. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

