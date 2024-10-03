Pagaya Technologies Ltd. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PGY)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pagaya Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PGY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PGY stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Pagaya Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 6.41.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $250.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.16 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter worth about $12,686,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 675,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 83,913 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 24,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $327,517.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,791 shares in the company, valued at $322,368.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Sanjiv Das sold 10,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $157,268.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,000.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 24,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $327,517.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,368.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,453 shares of company stock worth $973,545. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

